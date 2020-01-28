Louis Vuitton to open a restaurant in Japan

Not long after the success of its immersive art exhibitions , Louis Vuitton is getting into the restaurant business—solidifying the notion that consumer trends are focused on experiences. According to WWD, the luxury fashion house will be opening its first café and restaurant at its new flagship location in Osaka, Japan in February.

The latest initiative from the LVMH-owned brand—which is named Le Café V—hints at its continued expansion into hospitality, indicating that brand experiences, including those that are not directly related to retail, are one of the new marketing tactics to push a brand further.

Le Café V will be located on the top floor of Louis Vuitton’s four-level location in Osaka and will feature a menu created by renowned Japanese chef Yosuke Suga. It will also have an adjoining bar and a terrace, where guests can find themselves lounging.

Louis Vuitton’s Osaka location is slated to open on Feb. 1, with Le Café V scheduled to open its doors on Feb. 15.