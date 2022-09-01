Love Island winner Ekin-Su confirms Oh Polly deal

Womenswear brand Oh Polly is collaborating with Love Island winner and actress Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu on a series of curated collections, with her debut range launching on September 15.

The deal will mark Oh Polly’s biggest brand collaboration to date and will feature curated collections incorporating Cülcüloğlu’s personal style and celebrate the reality star's confidence and stylish aesthetic. The Oh Polly x Ekin-Su collections will be sold internationally exclusively on its website.

Oh Polly didn’t share specifics of Ekin-Su’s debut collection, however, the Love Island winner, who has 2.9 million Instagram followers, posted a video and images from her shoot in Los Angeles featuring figure-hugging bodycon dresses with cut-out, lace and corset detailing.

Image: Oh Polly x Ekin-Su by photographer Owen DeValk

Commenting on her partnership with Oh Polly, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, said in a statement: “I am so excited to be teaming up with Oh Polly. They are a brand I have been a huge fan of for years and which I wore countless times within the Love Island villa.

“It’s a real pinch me moment and we’ve already been working extremely hard on projects which I can’t wait to reveal. I am over the moon to be working alongside Oh Polly and am beyond excited to see the public wearing my collections – watch this space!”



During her time on Love Island, Cülcüloğlu was spotted wearing Oh Polly more than 30 times, as well as the womenswear sister brands activewear line Bo+Tee and swimwear label Neena Swim.

A spokesperson for Oh Polly added: "We're absolutely thrilled to be teaming up with Ekin-Su and look forward to bringing her vision to life over the coming months. The Oh Polly x Ekin-Su partnership will without a doubt be our biggest yet and we can't wait to unveil what we've got in the pipeline.

“Known for turning heads and going after exactly what she wants, Ekin-Su showcased her love for Oh Polly, Bo+Tee and Neena Swim throughout this year's Love Island, so we immediately knew it was the perfect match. Her confident and outgoing personality, paired with her undeniable eye for style, aligns seamlessly with the Oh Polly brand and we're so proud to have her on board."



There has been a flurry of fashion and beauty deals for this year's Love Island contestants. Gemma Owen was named as a PrettyLittleThing UK brand ambassador , Tasha Ghouri was appointed as eBay’s first pre-loved ambassador , and Paige Thorne signed a six-figure fashion deal with Forever Unique to launch her own partywear collection. While Indiyah Polack was named as Boot’s official beauty ambassador and PrettyLittleThing's first-ever ambassador for its new re-sale app, PLT Marketplace .

The Oh Polly x Ekin-Su debut collection will be available at ohpolly.com from September 15.