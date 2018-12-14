Lululemon responds to scam created by false account

Lululemon’s shoppers can’t be tricked. Scammers posed as the popular athleticwear brand in a false brand ambassador scheme posted on social media this week. A post created by an Instagram account called “Lulurecruitment” spread a fake promotion calling for brand ambassadors in exchange for free products.

Accompanied by Lululemon’s well-known brand logo, the fake post read: “We are looking for 150 brand ambassadors for our upcoming clothing season. You will receive free shipments of Lululemon clothing monthly.” Its criteria for brand ambassadors was a minimum of 150 followers, and encouraged users to share the post to their followers. Similarly to influencers, ambassadors help spread brand messaging and promote products to their followers. Most brand ambassadors are expected to have a few thousand followers, much more than 150.

While the Lulurecruitment post might have looked legitimate through its use of the logo, Lululemon shoppers were not fooled. Users brought the post to Lululemon’s attention, and the brand was quick to respond to its shoppers.

“Thanks for double-checking with us about the recruitment accounts and posts you're seeing—these are not legitimate or associated with us, and we currently have our brand team on this,” the legitimate Lululemon Twitter account responded to an inquiry.

Lululemon also instructed Twitter users to check in with local Lululemon locations to learn how to actually become a brand ambassador.