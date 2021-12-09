LVMH officially opens applications for ninth LVMH Prize

Luxury conglomerate LVMH has officially opened its applications for the ninth edition of the LVMH Prize, with applications to be submitted through its official website.

Entries must be proposed by January 30 2022, with the semi-final set to take place March 2.

The semi-final ceremony will be available for public viewing online and through social media platforms from March 3 to 6.

The LVMH Prize is open to global designers under 40 who have produced at least two collections, either womenswear, menswear or genderless.

The winner of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers receives a 300,000 euro endowment and a tailored mentorship by the LVMH team, aiding the winner in a number of business-related fields. For the Karl Lagerfeld Prize, the winner will receive 150 euros and a one-year mentorship.

Last years winners included Nensi Dojaka for the 2021 award and KidSuper, who received the Karl Lagerfeld Prize.

Furthermore, the announcement also marks the opening of applications for the Prize’s distinguishing of fashion school graduates, with three spaces for applicants who, if selected, will be invited to join the design studios of Houses of the LVMH Group for one year. Applications are open until March 15.