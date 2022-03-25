LVMH reveals eight finalists of 2022 LVMH Prize

The eight finalists for the 2022 LVMH Prize have been selected in the luxury group’s semi-final event that took place from March 4 to 9.

19 designers of the 1,900 initial candidates presented womenswear, menswear and genderless collections to both the public and Experts of the Prize through a showroom and the foundation’s digital platform, with the final eight selected to compete in the final round.

The Jury of the LVMH Prize will choose the winner for the LVMH Prize and the Karl Lagerfeld Prize during an event hosted at the Louis Vuitton Foundation.

The eight finalists are South Korea’s Ashlyn, the UK’s Knwls and S.S. Daley, US-based Erl and Winnie New York, Irish designer Roisin Pierce, Japan’s Ryunosukeokazaki and Tokyo James from Nigeria.

Image: 2022 LVMH Prize, Finalists

Celebrating know-how and crafts

“The semi-final, which took place both during a showroom and online, allowed us to discover the work of the shortlisted designers,” said Delphine Arnault, executive vice president of Louis Vuitton, in a release.

Arnault continued: “I would like to applaud their talent and their enthusiasm, and to congratulate all of them. I especially enjoyed interacting with each one and I was won over by their inventiveness, their way of celebrating know-how and crafts, as well as their approach to environmental issues.”

2022 marks the second year that the general public were able to cast their vote for who they believed should make it to the final, with Arnault stating that over 62,000 people were invited to select their favourite candidate.

The winner of the LVMH Prize will receive 300,000 euros and a year-long mentorship from a dedicated LVMH team. For the Karl Lagerfeld Prize, the selected designer will be gifted 150,000 euros and mentoring opportunities.