LVMH to establish Karl Lagerfeld prize

Toward the end of his life, legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld acted as a judge for the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers. Now, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton will be establishing a prize in the late designer's honor, with their Special Prize henceforth being known as the Karl Lagerfeld Prize. The news first broke via WWD.

The first Karl Lagerfeld Prize will be presented during the sixth edition of the contest on September 4 at Fondation Louis Vuitton. “Karl Lagerfeld, creative director of the house of Fendi since 1965, was involved in the prize since its launch,” said Delphine Arnault, number two executive at Louis Vuitton, to WWD. “He was fully committed to it since Day One, transporting us with his enthusiasm and his energy, sharing with everyone, whether other jury members or candidates, his culture and his passion for fashion. We shall always cherish those precious moments.”

The winner of the Karl Lagerfeld Prize will receive 150,000 euros and a one-year mentorship program from LVMH members. The Karl Lagerfeld Prize is expected to be extremely coveted by up-and-coming designers, given Lagerfeld's star history as a fashion designer have worked at LVMH owned Fendi since 1965, in addition to also having worked at fellow LVMH brand Chloé, launching his own eponymous label, and serving as artistic director of Chanel since 1983.

Picture: Bertrand Guay / AFP