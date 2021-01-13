Lycra announces Material Health certificates for 25 fiber products

The Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute has awarded Material Health Certificates at the Gold Level to 25 fiber products by Lycra. These certifications assure customers of transparency about each product’s ingredients and suppliers, and will be valid for the next two years.

“Our goal was to make a step-change toward safe, fully optimized chemistries, so we looked to certify a broad range of products used across multiple fabric types and applications,” Jean Hegedus, sustainable business development director for The Lyca Company, explained in a statement.

Lycra is working to expand its work in safe, fully optimized chemistries, as a key component of its Planet Agenda platform for sustainability. The company launched this platform in 2008, to encompass every aspect of its business and contribute to the health of the planet.