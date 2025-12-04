Lyle & Scott x Duke’s Cupboard in Amsterdam

Lyle & Scott joins Duke’s Cupboard to celebrate two years of Duke’s Cupboard Amsterdam with a one-night in-store event on Thursday 4 December 2025, 6–9pm at Zeedijk 31A, 1012 AP. Guests can pick from six collaboration patches and have them embroidered on a Lyle & Scott polo or jacket on site. First come, first served.

Downstairs, a focused archive showcase presents hero pieces from Lyle & Scott’s touring display, linking Hawick knitwear heritage to today’s street and sport culture.

Credits: Lyle & Scott

The night continues at the after party, 10pm–4am at Bar San Francisco, Zeedijk 40, 1012 AZ, featuring Edson Sabajo, Passion Deez, Duo Penossi (Platypus) and Bluetoof (Rinse FM).

