Macy's and Bloomingdale's ban the sell of fur across all platforms

Macy's, Inc. will stop selling fur by the end of the 2020 fiscal year. Under this new fur-free commitment, stores across Macy's and Bloomingdale private labels, as well as their off-price stores Macy's Backstage and Bloomingdale's The Outlet will no longer sell fur. The company will also close its Fur Vaults and salons.

“Over the past two years, we have been closely following consumer and brand trends, listening to our customers and researching alternatives to fur," Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy's, Inc. said in a statement.

"We’ve listened to our colleagues, including direct feedback from our Go Green Employee Resource Group, and we have met regularly on this topic with the Humane Society of the United States and other NGOs... We remain committed to providing great fashion and value to our customers, and we will continue to offer high-quality and fashionable faux fur alternatives.”

Gennette added that the company is "proud to partner with the Humane Society of the United States in [its] commitment to ending the sale of fur."

Macy's is the latest of many joining the fur-free trend

Kitty Block, president and chief executive officer of the Humane Society of the United States noted that Macy's announcement "is consistent with the views of countless consumers in the marketplace, and other retailers should follow. With so many designers, major cities and now a state taking a stand against the sale of fur, we’re that much closer to ending this unnecessary and inhumane practice.”

The state of California became the first state in the U.S. to ban the sale of fur just last week, after many of its cities wrote legislation to ban fur trade on a smaller scale.

In the business world, numerous luxury brands and retailers have made commitments to go fur-free, demonstrating a growing interest in ethical fashion for both the retailer and the consumer. Fur free companies include the Prada Group, Burberry, Versace, Gucci, Chanel, Coach, Donna Karan, Michael Kors/Jimmy Choo, Diane von Furstenberg, Columbia Sportswear, Farfetch and Yoox Net-a-Porter.

Photo: Unsplash