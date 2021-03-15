Mango introduces its second activewear collection

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has launched a new collection for its Active range.

The collection is intended to be worn for a wide range of sport disciplines such as yoga, pilates, running, dance, and more. One critical new point for the collection is that there are no knitted garments instead concentrating on lightweight fabrics.

Active SS21 features leggings, shorts, tops, short-sleeved crop tops, bodies, sweatshirts, lightweight jackets, and jumpsuits in different colorways and design patterns. It also includes useful accessories, such as yoga mat bags, yoga blocks, resistance bands, money belts, sneakers, hats, bags, and socks.

Mango will also be continuing its campaign, The Wellbeing Community, inspired by Mediterranean culture and aims to foster community spirit by promoting interaction among its members, strengthening bonds, sharing knowledge, and generating conversation about physical and mental well-being.

For the launch of the new activewear collection, Mango has linked with experts in the field of well-being to offer live classes via Mango’s Instagram profile throughout March, April, and May. Examples include dancer Greta Elizondo and the wellness and yoga experts Marine and Marisa Compotello. The founder of the Tihhy studio in Paris, Clotilde Chaumet, will give a class on Sound Bath, which combines meditation and relaxation through experimenting with musical sounds.