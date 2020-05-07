Mango to donate part of its in-store sales revenue to Covid-19 fund

Mango has announced that it will be donating one percent of its in-store sales revenue to the World Health Organization’s solidarity fund, which supports the most vulnerable health groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund” was created to “allow individuals, corporations, foundations and other organizations around the world to directly support the work of the World Health Organization in helping countries prevent, detect and respond to the pandemic,” said the company in a statement. Over the next two months, the initiative will be implemented throughout physical stores in Europe, Russia, Turkey and New York City, as they gradually reopen.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the Spanish fashion brand has donated two million face masks to hospitals throughout Spain and made its distribution, logistics and production capacity available to Spanish authorities by manufacturing 13,000 surgical gowns for healthcare workers.

In late April, Mango reopened its network of stores in Europe, as safety measures were loosened and governments allowed the reopening of shops in several countries. Before this was possible, the brand continued selling its products to customers on its e-store.

Mango joins a growing list of brands and retailers that have stepped up to help in the fight against Covid-19. Companies from Nike to Guess have made donations of funds, clothing and protective equipment to frontline healthcare workers and relief efforts.