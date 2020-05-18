Manolo Blahnik supports Mental Health Awareness Week

Luxury footwear brand Manolo Blahnik is celebrating kindness this Mental Health Awareness Week in support of its official UK charity partner, Mental Health Foundation.

The UK’s national week to raise awareness of mental health runs from May 18 to 24 and will see Manolo Blahnik implementing an optional donation function on its website lasting three months, allowing customers who make a purchase to donate a fixed amount at checkout to the Mental Health Foundation. At the end of the three-month period, Manolo Blahnik will also match every donation received like-for-like.

In addition, the luxury footwear label has also pledged a donation to the Mental Health: Coronavirus and the Pandemic project, a fundamental research programme to examine the mental health impact of the pandemic on individuals and communities.

Kristina Blahnik, chief executive of Manolo Blahnik said in a statement: “Supporting mental health is an incredibly important cause that I have made a commitment to, both personally and professionally. Often it can be overlooked because it’s not physical – but can be equally debilitating.

“Covid-19 will have such an enormous impact on people’s mental health and because of this my family and the incredible teams that we work with felt obliged to support and share the extraordinary work that the Mental Health Foundation, whom we have supported since early 2019, are doing.”

To show their ongoing support, Manolo Blahnik will also be launching a digital takeover on manoloblahnik.com and a ‘kindness’ campaign across its social networks to promote the crucial work of the Mental Health Foundation.

Mark Rowland, chief executive of the Mental Health Foundation added: “This year may be the most important week we have ever hosted, as we deal with coping and recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. We must do all we can to reduce the psychological and social impacts of the pandemic, which could outlast the physical symptoms of the virus.

“At a time when we must socially isolate, stories of kindness have helped spread a shared sense of connection and joy. The research backs this up - kindness is deeply connected to mental health. The message this Mental Health Awareness Week is that kindness matters. It matters to our mental health and it will matter hugely in the society we build from here – one that better protects our mental health.”

Image: courtesy of Manolo Blahnik