Marc Jacobs closes NYFW via WeTransfer

Marc Jacobs, who has been closing New York Fashion Week for several seasons now, was noticeably absent from the recent New York Fashion Week Calendar. Most assumed he was just taking a break this season and would eventually make a comeback. Rather than opting for a physical show or formerly announcing a digital show, Marc Jacobs presented the Runway 2022 line via WeTransfer. Yes, he was also technically the finale show of New York Fashion Week, closing the event.

The collection was presented with show notes, giving no idea what his inspiration behind the collection was. The title Runway 2022 indicates this will be the only runway collection we will see from Marc Jacobs this year.

The designer has chosen to show off traditional fashion calendar since fall 2020. Since the pandemic, Marc Jacobs is reconsidering how he shows his collections, finding it no longer feasible to expect an entire team of international editors, journalists, and buyers to hop on a plane for the New York shows anytime soon.

The only physical show Marc Jacobs staged since the pandemic was his fall 2021 collection at the New York Public Library. New York Fashion Week might not be the same without Marc Jacobs to close out the week, at least he is finding what works for him in this current climate.