Marc Jacobs unveils ‘The Wizard of Oz’ collection

American luxury fashion brand Marc Jacobs has unveiled a capsule collection celebrating the iconic film ‘The Wizard of Oz’ in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

‘The Wizard of Oz x Marc Jacobs’ collection celebrates the original film’s 85th anniversary and reimagines the charm of the characters, including Dorothy and the Wicked Witch of the West, across some of the brand’s signature styles, such as The Tote Bag, The Snapshot, and The Sack Bag.

‘The Wizard of Oz x Marc Jacobs’ collection campaign Credits: Marc Jacobs

In a statement, the brand said the collection evokes the “personal passion” of designer Marc Jacobs, a film which has “long been woven into his standout projects” and blends the classic charm of the Yellow Brick Road with his signature playful touch, offering bold accessories and apparel that “infuse urban fashion with playful magic”.

Tapping into the cultural impact of Oz, highlights include ‘Not in Kansas’ denim totes, ‘Emerald City’ leather bags and ruby Rhinestone Kiki Mary Janes, as well as a range of accessories featuring Dorothy with her friends, a cashmere sweater emblazoned with ‘Surrender Dorothy’ and jewellery featuring ‘Wizard of Oz’ inspired charms, including the key to Emerald City, Dorothy's ruby slipper, the Wicked Witch atop her broomstick, and Toto.

‘The Wizard of Oz x Marc Jacobs’ collection campaign Credits: Marc Jacobs

The capsule will be available in select Marc Jacobs boutiques as well as online and celebrated with window displays across select cities in the US and immersive pop-ups in Japan, Hong Kong, London, and Paris. Prices range from 105 to 595 pounds / 95 to 550 US dollars.

‘The Wizard of Oz x Marc Jacobs’ collection campaign Credits: Marc Jacobs