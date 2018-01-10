Marimekko and Uniqlo to launch capsule collection

London - Finnish design label Marimekko has partnered up with Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo to create a special edition collaborative collection. The limited edition womenswear collection will offer a complete line of items bearing vibrant prints from Marimekko.

Featuring nine-styles, the limited edition collection will offer tops, dresses, pants, trainers, and bags bearing prints designed by Maija Louekari, one of Marimekko's world-renowned print designers. All the prints featured in the collaborative collection were inspired by nature and urban lifestyle. In addition, the Uniqlo x Marimekko collection also features a new print, exclusively made for the brands' collaboration.

Uniqlo x Marimekko to launch this spring

"Uniqlo is known worldwide for its well-designed essentials that are made for all. The special edition Marimekko and Uniqlo brand collaboration collection allows us to share the joy of bold self-expression in print and colour with consumers around the world. We are very excited about this collaboration and can't wait to see how people will wear the pieces in the collection to reflect their own style and personality," said Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, President, and CEO of Marimekko.

The Uniqlo x Marimekko collection also aims to underline both companies commitment to enhance consumers daily living. Marimekko aims to fulfill to this by encouraging people to be happy through its use of bold colours and prints, while Uniqlo strives to do so through it LifeWear range, which offers high quality, functional apparel that is suitable to everyone’s lifestyles.

The limited edition collection is set to launch in Uniqlo stores and online at Uniqlo.com in Europe, Australia, Canada and the United States on March 29, and in Asia on March 30, 2018.

Photos: Courtesy of Marimekko