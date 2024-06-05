MAS Holdings and Ambercycle partner to propel sustainable fashion

MAS Holdings, a global leader in apparel manufacturing, has entered a three-year offtake agreement with Los Angeles-based Ambercycle to boost textile regeneration. This partnership allows MAS to use Ambercycle’s circular polyester, cycora, accelerating Ambercycle's production capabilities. This collaboration aligns with MAS’s Plan for Change, aiming to generate 50 percent of its revenue from sustainable products by 2025.

Ambercycle’s circular polyester material, cycora®, is made through proprietary molecular regeneration technology and yields the same quality as virgin-grade materials, while lowering greenhouse gas emissions and reducing dependency on landfilling or incinerating end-of-life textiles.

Circular polyester yields virgin-grade quality

Nemanthie Kooragamage, Director of Group Sustainable Business at MAS Holdings, in a statement highlighted the significance of the collaboration: “Our goal is to revolutionize apparel manufacturing through circularity. By teaming up with Ambercycle, we are providing our customer partners with access to top-tier regenerated materials, catering to the surging consumer demand for sustainable fashion, and fostering a positive environmental impact.”

MAS Holdings is pioneering the commercial adoption of Ambercycle's circular polyester, becoming the first apparel manufacturer to formalize an offtake agreement with the company. This initiative is set to reduce reliance on virgin polyester, promoting a sustainable supply chain and supporting Ambercycle’s expansion in Asia, a critical area in the value chain.

Shay Sethi, Co-founder and CEO of Ambercycle, underscored the pivotal role of supply-chain partnerships: “Collaborations like this are essential to decarbonizing fashion and reducing the environmental toll of raw-material extraction. We are excited to partner with MAS, a leading force in global apparel manufacturing, to advance our mission of diverting textiles from landfills and achieving large-scale circularity.”

MAS Holdings, South Asia's largest apparel tech firm, is renowned for its design-to-delivery solutions and ethical practices. It operates in 14 countries with a focus on sustainability through its Plan for Change initiative.

Ambercycle, founded in 2015, uses molecular regeneration technology to create premium fabrics from textile waste, aiming to reduce the fashion industry's environmental footprint.

MAS Holdings’ offtake of recycled polyester will be enough to make approximately 10 million garments.