MaskClub launches in the UK following success in the US

MaskClub, a new company from Trevco, one of the top licensees in the world is producing double-ply face masks, hand-printed, handmade and hand-sewn in Europe featuring designs from brands like Warner Bros., Care Bears and Sesame Street.

The launch in the UK follows success in the US where the brand has had more than 1 million visitors to the site within the first four weeks and donated 100,000 masks to First Responders Children’s Foundation in the US, supporting paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, firefighters and medical personnel treating Covid-19 patients.

Founded solely to provide protective facial wear, following the coronavirus pandemic, MaskClub has sourced a new regional location in Europe, added to its existing USA production to reach a European audience, starting with the UK. With all masks sold on MaskClub.eu printed and sewn in Europe.

MaskClub has launched with 1000’s of officially licensed designs, including ones featuring Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, and for every mask purchased, the company will donate 10 percent of sales to front line workers in each country a mask is sold. In the UK, this donation will go to the NHS Charities Together.

MaskClub launches subscription model for face masks

“These are confusing times,” said MaskClub founder, Trevor George in a statement. “We want to help families make the situation a little better, and hopefully brighter, by featuring beloved brands that resonate with children and making the act of mask-wearing less intimidating. By outfitting the whole household, children will hopefully find the act of mask-wearing less scary when seeing their parents wear it.”

MaskClub doesn’t just sell individual masks, the brand has also become the first company to offer a mask subscription model, where customers will receive a new mask every month from their favourite brand.

Subscriptions are 9.99 pounds a month, meaning almost 30 percent off single mask purchases at 13.99 pounds, and will also allow members access to exclusive art and brand launches in the future, explained MaskClub.

As well as character masks, the company is also selling tie-dye, floral and world flag designs. Each non-medical, reusable and washable face mask is fully adjustable to fit most adults and features a bendable nose wire to contour to your nose, as well as a slot for a filter in between the two layers of fabric.

MaskClub is from Trevco, which is currently partnered with more than 800 licensed brands such as Warner Bros, Hasbro, NBC Universal, and CLC. Trevco has become known as one of the largest e-commerce players for licensed merchandise, thanks to a unique print-on-demand apparel and accessories technology.

Images: courtesy of MaskClub