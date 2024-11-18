Matalan launches first menopause range in collaboration with GenM

British value clothing and homeware omnichannel retailer Matalan has launched its first dedicated menopause range in collaboration with GenM, the menopause partner for brands, which aims to make menopause more visible with its MTick certification shopping symbol.

The new menopause collection includes a range of lingerie, nightwear and sportswear options that have all been MTick-approved by GenM, a certification that empowers menopausal women to shop with confidence for products that are proven to support any one of the 48 menopause signs.

Highlights from the lingerie offering include two-pack brief and bralette sets, camisoles and slips made with either HeiQ Smart Temp cooling fabrics or High IQ Cool comfort fabrics.

Other lines within the range include period briefs, 100 percent cotton nightshirts and pyjama sets designed to help regulate body temperature at night, and a selection of Souluxe activewear, which have moisture-wicking elements for on-the-go temperature control.

The range has been designed in collaboration with GenM and each product has been certified and will display the MTick, as they specifically support night sweats, hot flushes and irregular periods, common signs of the menopause.

Ali Jones, chief customer and omni-channel officer of Matalan, said in a statement: “Matalan is proud to put its customer first. In practice, this means finding ways to make their lives that little bit easier with products that truly make a difference. Launching a menopause range was a natural next step for us as an inclusive retailer, and our hope is that it will play some small part in helping menopausal and peri-menopausal women to feel confident and supported.

“This initiative wouldn’t have been possible without the partnership and guidance of the GenM team, whose unique insights and expertise will ensure our range achieves exactly what it sets out to do.”

The move to offer a dedicated menopause collection comes as GenM research reveals that 94 percent of women want to shop for menopause-labelled products, a 14 percent increase on 2023.

Heather Jackson, chief executive and co-founder of GenM, added: “As a woman who entered her peri-menopause and felt incredibly let down by brands and retailers that weren’t supporting my transition, I am incredibly proud of Matalan’s range and commitment to better serving its customers, not only through a specifically developed range, but also through clear in-store signage and the online customer journey.

“One element of the range launch that I am particularly proud of, is the accessibility and inclusivity demonstrated through the range. Every single woman will enter menopause at some point in their lives, that’s 15.5m women at any one time, and no woman should feel that she cannot afford a better lived experience. Matalan, along with GenM, is truly transforming the lived experience for millions of women – by providing credible solutions at an accessible price point.”

The new Matalan menopause range is available online and in-store. Prices range from 7 pounds for camisoles to 18 pounds for nightshirts.