Melissa continues collaboration with Viktor and Rolf

Brazilian footwear and accessories brand Melissa is continuing its collaboration with Dutch fashion house Viktor and Rolf with an haute couture jelly collection for spring/summer 2021.

The collaboration with Viktor and Rolf signifies “the reinvention of haute couture within the Melissa universe,” explains the footwear brand, combined with Viktor and Rolf’s ‘Haute Fantasie’ collection focussing on the feel-good theme of a ‘Couture Rave’.

Commenting on the collection, Viktor and Rolf said in a statement: “The mood [of the collection] is irreverent and almost casual but always elegant: an antidote to doom scrolling.”

This is showcased in a collection of sandals, boots and bags, all made from 100 percent vegan recyclable plastic, including the Possession Lace Sandals which comes in four colourways - light blue, beige, white and black, alongside five Melissa x Viktor and Rolf lace-effect jelly bags in light blue, beige, black, pink and white.

The “true stars of the collaboration” explains Melissa is the Coturno boots, which were styled throughout the Viktor and Rolf ‘Haute Fantasie’ haute couture catwalk show last month.

This unique style is a reinvention of the classic Melissa jelly shoe, and has been designed to be the “ultimate conceptual yet wearable shoe,” and will be available in three colourways - clear/black, black/light pink and rust/khaki.

Prices for the Melissa x Viktor and Rolf collection ranges from 92 pounds for the sandals, 138 pounds for the sandals and 150 pounds for the boots.

