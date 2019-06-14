Men's Fashion Week Spring Summer 2020 Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key shows and presentations from the Spring Summer 2020 Men's season.

Trendstop's catwalk experts bring you the latest menswear collections from the global Fashion Week events. From Shanghai to Los Angeles and on to London, exhibiting designers staged a host of fashion extravaganzas showcasing innovative pieces and inspirational reference points that will be informing the menswear market into SS20 and beyond. Our comprehensive, global catwalk coverage and accompanying trend galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three collections from the menswear scene's most influential designers. Prada's tradition with a twist brought youthful exuberance to the runway while the introduction of luxury elements saw utilitarianism reimagined at Craig Green. Saint Laurent celebrated the house's signature 70s style with a slick, rock and roll nomad vibe.

Prada

Miuccia Prada headed to Shanghai, marking the 40 years of twinning between the city and her Milanese home with a 'Welcome to the Pleasuredome' themed show. Classic menswear codes were subverted with exaggerated, oversized proportions and experimental layering that brought a playful, boyish feel to traditional tailoring.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Prada, all Spring/Summer 2020.

Craig Green

Taking inspiration from human anatomy, skin textures and ancient Egyptian deities, Craig Green's collection fused practicality with cross-cultural embellishment. Leather coats, functional pocketed tailoring and overalls featured decorative embroidery, feather trims and padded satin panels for a luxe take on utilitywear.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Craig Green, all Spring/Summer 2020.

Saint Laurent

Anthony Vaccarello hit the beach for SS20 with a boardwalk runway and a 1970s infused bohemian collection that saw LA meet Morocco. Saharan references, djellaba shirts and tassel trims were blended with a Mick Jagger-inspired gloss with silk, satin and beading lending a lushly vintage appeal to contemporary androgyny.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Saint Laurent, all Spring/Summer 2020.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop's Fall Winter 2019-20 Key Themes Directions report, featuring all the essential catwalk themes for the season. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.