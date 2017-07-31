Men's SS18 Accessories on the Catwalks

Trendstop's catwalk team bring you the latest bag, belt and soft accessory looks that will be impacting menswear in Fall/Winter 2018-19. An increasing interest in men's accessories is seeing a surge of growth in the sector with a stronger presence in previously apparel-heavy fashion ranges accessories market increase. From London and Milan to Paris and New York our menswear experts reveal the key accessories from the most directional designers and influential shows, identifying and analysing three styles certain to be essential to your next collection. Our comprehensive catwalk coverage and image galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three accessories product directions that will be informing the FW18-19 season. As utility themes continue to show strongly, men's accessories are tapping into the functional aesthetic, updating it with a contemporary twist. Nouveau Utility combines subtle street and sports influences with cargo looks for a modern military appeal. The Modern Mountaineer brings the performance aspect of extreme sports to formal waistbands while The Bucket Update sees casual styles reinvented with a modern, minimalist appeal.

Bags - Nouveau Utility

Utility themes continue to go from strength too strength. For accessories a new wave of functional, cargo inspired bags are reimagining the trend with a minimalist aesthetic and a hint of urban sporty youthfulness. Khaki tones and canvas fabrications are cleaner while graphic sports tape trims and nylon bodies introduce a high performance element.

Belts - The Modern Mountaineer

Belts take on a sports-utility feel with nylon webbing and climbing rope waistbands. Extreme sports such as abseiling, rock climbing and bungee jumping set the tone as active influences cross over into both casual and formal sectors. Repurposed carabiner clips and backpack-style closures tap into the hybrid and athleisure trends.

Hats & Headgear - The Bucket Update

As formal/casual lines blur, the bucket hat, with it's relaxed fit and unstructured appeal is taking on a sharper, cleaner appearance. Contemporary neutral colour-ways and pared back detailing keep thing simple with unexpected fabric linings and tonal blocking lifting simple silhouettes.

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop's Fall Winter 2016-17 Accessories on the Catwalks report, an essential guide to the season's best collections and most directional designers. Simply click the banner to receive your complimentary report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Christopher Raeburn, Alex Mullins, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen, Neil Barrett, Lanvin, 22/4 Hommes, all Spring Summer 2018