Men's Wearhouse announces celebrity partnership for suit drive

Tan France will partner with Men's Wearhouse on its annual suit drive. For 12 years, men's suiting company has facilitated an annual suit drive to collect gently-used professional apparel to provide to American transitioning back into the work force.

This is the second year that stylist and TV personality Tan France has joined Men's Wearhouse on its initiative. "It's such a wonderful cause that ties naturally with my role as a stylist," he said in a statement. "Dressing the part can help you stand out in a job interview and provide the confidence needed to ace it. The items donated during the Suit Drive allow that opportunity to those who may not have access to such clothes to better their lives."

Consumers can donate men's and women's suits, ties, jackets, shirts, pants, belts and shoes at over 700 Men's Wearhouse locations in exchange for a 50-percent-off coupon to use on their next purchase from the retailer.

The 12th annual Men's Wearhouse Suit Drive will run through the month of July.