Menswear Trends: Spring/Summer 2023: Denim

For the 2023 spring/summer season, many menswear designers invested heavily in the denim sector showing a diversity of product in a wide range of finishes. They reworked jeans, jackets, and shirts into their specific brand codes. Here are the ten best looks from the London, Milan and Paris runway shows.

Marcelo Burlon County Of Milan

Image: Courtesy Marcelo Burlon County Of Milan SS23

This was Marcelo Burlon’s 10th anniversary show. Walking to a techno beat, models wore an eclectic mix of styles, including patched suiting and fringed sportswear. There was plenty of denim too. Looks 15, 16 and 17 were rendered in a unique light washed denim overlayed with patches of even lighter frayed denim patches.

Craig Green

Image: Courtesy Craig Green SS23

Among the gender-fluid designs; utility-wear and ‘gorpcore’ in pale blue shades and quirky add-ons, were two double denim looks. Look 18 of Graig Creen was a pared-down duo of a sleeveless tank top and relaxed fit jeans. The top was embellished with a patch pocket with an oversized grommet.

Dolce & Gabbana

Image: Courtesy Dolce & Gabbana SS23

For their SS23 collection, the design duo of Dolce & Gabbana took a dive into their expansive archive, resurrecting styles from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Several looks were a tribute to their longtime menswear muse, David Beckham. Among the variety of looks, several featured oversized denim jeans. For example, look 39 included a relaxed fit stonewashed pair of jeans with rips and patches teamed to a logo tee shirt and belt, untied sneakers, motocross gloves and rosary necklaces.

DSquared2

Image: Courtesy Dsquared2 SS23

Dean and Dan Caten’s SS23 collection for DSquared2 was inspired by surf culture and 1970s Jamaica, in collaboration with the Bob Marley Foundation. Look 18 was a patchworked sleeveless vest and relaxed jeans over a polo neck in Rastafarian-inspired colors.

Givenchy

Image: Courtesy Givenchy SS23

Creative director, Matthew Williams presented a logo-heavy collection for Givenchy of sport and street wear with a smattering of denim pieces. Look 7 included relaxed denim jorts with patch pockets, teamed with a plain white tee and branded headband/ balaclava hybrid.

JW Anderson

Image: Courtesy JW Anderson SS23

The JW Anderson collection for SS23 was packed with silhouettes rendered in denim with a variety of finishes, from dark to light to faded and ripped. Look 1 included a pair of jeans with the sort of elongated waistband he started to show last season, teamed with a red striped long sleeve tee.

Prada

Image: Courtesy Prada SS23

For their SS23 menswear collection, Mrs Prada and Raf Simons showed a variety of styles, from suiting to leather shorts mixed with striped sweaters and checked coats. Looks 31 through 34 were faded denim on denim outfits: straight legged jeans or shorts matched to tucked in ‘shackets.’

Bianca Saunders

Image: Courtesy Bianca Saunders SS23

Showing in Paris, the British-Jamaican designer Bianca Saunders presented the sort of fluid and minimalistic tailoring for which she has become known. Look 3 was a ‘Canadian tuxedo:’ a boxy shaped zip up jacket teamed to a pair of jeans with twisted seams.

Y/Project

Image: Courtesy Y/Project SS23

Glen Martens’ collection for Y/Project was generally denim-heavy with plenty of playful riffs on tradition that have become his signature style. For look 5 he showed a pair of mid-washed denim with center seams under a long-sleeved tee with belted jeans printed onto the bottom to create an illusional effect.

TAAKK

Image: Courtesy TAAKK SS23

Japanese designer Takuya Morikawa showed Taakk during Paris Fashion Week for the second time. For Look 7, the designer showed a western style shirt and jeans in distressed and frayed light wash denim.