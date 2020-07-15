Mercer Amsterdam collaborates with the Beverly Hills Hotel

Luxury sneaker label Mercer Amsterdam has collaborated with the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel on a limited edition pack featuring sneakers and a pool towel.

The ‘Beverly Hills Pack’ is described by the sneaker brand as a “once-in-a-lifetime collaboration” and has been inspired by the iconic hotel.

The pack features Mercer Amsterdams popular W3RD silhouette made with white Italian leather and ultra-soft pastel suedes, with ‘The Beverly Hills’ branding on the side.

The sneakers come in a limited Beverly Hills box with a pink velvet dust bag for the sneakers and a highly collectable original Beverly Hills towel in the classic green and white colourway with embroidered logo's.

Since the inception of the hotel in 1912 until 1959 the hotel guests enjoyed the signature green-and-white pool towels, which to date are still heavily sought after by enthusiasts. The towel is made from ultra-soft Oeko Tex 100 approved cotton.

The pack is limited to 50 pieces worldwide and is available exclusively online at Mercer Amsterdam’s website with sizing running from 39 through 46, priced 250 euros.

Image: courtesy of Mercer Amsterdam