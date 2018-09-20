MFW: Alberta Ferretti embraces youth

Alberta Ferretti is one of the grande dames of Milan Fashion Week. Known as the queen of crochet and having the most delicate of dresses, the house of Ferretti has been somewhat taciturn when it comes to anything hyped in fashion.

At the beginning of this decade, when I was working for a London showroom that represented Mrs Ferretti, I recall her delicate collections had a niche, yet loyal and successful following. Wealthy ladies who appreciated its hand-sewn quality but didn't want outré fashion were, and likely are, its core customers.

The brand's appeal was never aimed at a younger fashionista, until now. Ferretti's strategy is to embrace a youthful and more fashion-led language in its collections, and perhaps appear less elitist, knowing the younger generation will be its future customer.

Ferretti casted an array of young it-girls

Ferretti's SS19 show in Milan on Wednesday was evidently aimed to capture this outlook: models of the moment Edie Campbell, Kaia Gerber, the Hadid sisters and Kendell Jenner walked the runway, no doubt to boost the show's social media presence and maximise the brand's marketing reach.

The pretty, feminine dresses were still the pillar of the collection, but Ferretti emphasised she can do casual cool with denim, jersey, and even utility-inspired separates. But it was the craftsmanship of the crocheted dresses and fine quality of the silk pieces that elevate the house of Ferretti. No denim-clad it-girl could steal that crown.

The company, which is part of the Aeffe Group, has successfully grown by branching out its footwear and accessory categories since Aeffe's purchase of Pollini. The group also operates Moschino, which is reportedly responsible for 70 percent of the company's turnover.

Alberta Ferretti has done well to inject a new energy into her brand and to remain relevant by embracing the Instagram generation. It is her ultra-feminine dresses that offer the enduring appeal.

Photo credit:Alberta Ferretti AW18 campaign, source Alberta Ferretti website