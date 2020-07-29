Michael Kors to present digital show on October 15

After sending shockwaves through the fashion industry saying he wouldn't be showing at New York Fashion Week this upcoming season, Michael Kors has opted to go to the digital route for his spring 2021 collection. Kors will personally be presenting the collection to members of the press on October 14, and then on October 15 at 9 a.m. he will be unveiling a multilayered digital experience for the general public.

“It is key for us to be able to bring our collection to life and translate that in-person runway show experience as best as possible to the digital world,” Kors said in a statement. “To ensure the press and consumers alike are able to view the clothes and accessories in detail, virtually, is my top priority.”

Although he has traditionally been one of the biggest headlining acts of New York Fashion Week, Kors has long been an advocate for revamping the fashion calendar. He now plans on streamlining his collections to include a spring line and a fall line that will be released twice a year.

None of New York's usual headline designers plan on showing this September. Tory Burch, Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, and Tommy Hilfiger have all said they will not be doing a live show this September. Even CFDA chairman Tom Ford has opted out of staging a live show. Gabriela Hearst, who was one of New York Fashion Week's rising stars, is opting to show in Paris this season.

New York Fashion Week has officially been shortened to three days from September 14 to 16. The majority of designers are expected to stage virtual shows and presentations.

photo: courtesy of Michael Kors