Michel Germain Parfums unveils ‘Emily in Paris’ fragrance

Prestige fragrance house Michel Germain Parfums has unveiled a new fragrance collection with Paramount Consumer Products inspired by the ‘Emily in Paris’ Netflix series.

The fragrance launch coincides with the new Season 4 of the show, created by Darren Star, centred around marketing exec Emily’s adventure in the French capital, juggling work, friends and romance.

There are four scents for women and a men’s fragrance, designed to embody the “spirit of the show,” evoking the allure of Paris with modern, playful notes that reflect Emily’s life.

‘Emily in Paris’ fragrance collection Credits: Michel Germain Parfums Ltd

The signature ‘Emily in Paris’ eau de parfum is a floral woody scent featuring notes of seductive Neroli, French pear, wild blackcurrant Burgundy, Parisian rose, heady Jasmin and feminine soft Lily of the Valley for a “pure femininity, Paris style”.

The ‘Emily in Paris Heartfelt’ scent embraces love, forever with wild strawberries crushed in sparkling Champagne with notes of fruity lychee, while ‘Emily in Paris Romantic’ offers crisp green apple with a feminine pink peony and blooming magnolia scent, and ‘Emily in Paris Je t'aime’ is playful and feminine with a mix of pink pepper, raspberry, French rose and gardenia.

In addition, each bottle has been designed to reflect the stylish aesthetic of the TV show, wrapped in Emily’s iconic birthday dress bow and featuring delicate Parisian motifs.

There is also a men’s eau de toilette ‘Emily in Paris Pour Homme’ dedicated to Emily’s love interest in the show Gabriel, with notes of cardamom, lavender, sage, and sandalwood, housed in a sophisticated, dark, masculine bottle.

Michel Germain, creator and chief executive of Michel Germain Parfums Ltd, said in a statement: "Each ‘Emily in Paris’ fragrance has been meticulously blended to capture the essence of Parisian romance, infused with the effervescent joy, life, and love that the series embodies."

The ‘Emily in Paris’ fragrance collection is available on MichelGermain.com.