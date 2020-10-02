Milan fashion week Spring/Summer 2021 overview

Milan Fashion Week SS21 returned to something approaching pre-pandemics normalcy with shows staged in front of small audiences and unmasked models. Big names such as Parada and Versace aired on the side of caution with behind-closed-doors events and live screenings with only their in-house teams in attendance. Italian craftsmanship and heritage were high on the agenda as designers sought to celebrate a return to traditional fashion values.

Prada

The much-anticipated collaboration between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons was shown via screens for SS21, displaying a collection that aimed to reaffirm high fashion’s creativity. Focussing on essentials, streamlined, 90’s-inspired trousers and tunics were accompanied by a reworking of Prada’s ‘ugly’ prints from the same decade, Simons’ personal graphics and an oversized take on the famous triangular logo.

Images: Prada SS21, courtesy of Trendstop

Fendi

Silvia Venturini Fendi’s collection was an ode to her family, incorporating the stories, values and traditions of her family life to create fashion with meaning. Utilising linen and handcrafted detailing to emphasise sustainability and artisanship, the invitation for the show also included her grandmother’s pesto recipe and logo-shaped packs of pasta.

Images: Fendi SS21, courtesy of Trendstop

Moschino

Jeremy Scott opted to delight with fashion fantasy as his garments ‘walked’ the runway on marionettes. Lockdown-inspired creativity saw couture looks transposed onto 30-inch-tall puppets, watched by models of industry players including Vogue’s Anna Wintour. The designs, including 18th century-inspired dresses and chiffon skirts, echoed fashion’s rediscovering of craftsmanship and haute couture.

Images: Moschino SS21, courtesy of Trendstop

