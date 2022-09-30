Milan Fashion Week SS23 - top three style trends
Milan Fashion Week was filled with a sort of joyous excitement. There was plenty to celebrate, with the complete return to in-person shows filled with celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss and Carla Bruni. Avante garde looks were supplied by visiting British designer Matty Bovan and a stand out collection came from Bottega Veneta. There were also several significant style trends. Layered looks were prevalent, especially on slip dresses. Many designers showed monochromatic looks and a ‘space age’ techno white look stood out. After last year’s preponderance of mini skirts and short shorts, forties style pencil style skirts and dresses made a refreshing comeback.
The Layered Slip
In addition to Diesel’s denim heavy collection, designer Glenn Martens showed some other on-trend looks. Case in point, a lace trimmed slip dress in a placed print daisy print on a black background. Patent orange boots and a hand held satchel completed the look. At Sportmax, an asymmetric slip dress in lime green satin with mauve and blue lace trims.
Fendi showed a two layered slip dress with a transparent layer decorated with a bright floral over an orange underslip.
At DSquared2, a one-shouldered slip in mixed prints over layers of transparency looked fresh.
Techno White
At Genny, Sara Cavazza Facchini showed several styles in bright white technical fabrics. Look 48 was a bright white body con halter-neck jumpsuit with striated detailing across the bust.
At the Japanese label, Onitsuka Tiger, a whole segment of the show was rendered in a bright white. Look 2 was a tank top over a cargo pocket mini skirt with ruched ties at the hem.
Izumi Ogino, Anteprima’s creative director, showed several looks in bright white, including a boxy jacket and matching flap front skirt with a cropped ribbed top. At Ferragamo, a tank top and skinny fit leggings were accessorized with an oversized crossbody bag
The Midi Length
A ‘grown up’ approach to fashion courtesy of Miuccia Prada and her design partner, Raf Simons. A mid calf pencil silhouette was prevalent on the Prada runway.
At Missoni, new creative director Filippo Grazioli favored a body-con silhouette in various lengths. For look 28 he showed a mid length dress in a red and white optical print.
At Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, the designer was inspired by two iconic designers of the past, Giorgio di Sant’Angelo and Romeo Gigli. The result was a collection of slender silhouettes, enhancing the body. Look 11 was a mid-length dress in a stretch fabric with a Toile de Jouy print.
At Max Mara, for look 17, Ian Griffiths showed three pieces in navy that included a mid length skirt.