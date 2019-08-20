Millie Bobby Brown launches new beauty brand for Gen-Z

Another celebrity-turned-entrepreneur, teenage actress Millie Bobby Brown has launched her own beauty brand.

The 15-year-old star of Stranger Things has previously designed for Converse as a limited-edition collaboration and is now ready for a venture of her own. She announced on Instagram that her new brand, called Florence by Mills, has been two years in the making.

Florence by Mills will be PETA-certified, vegan and cruelty-free, plus catered specifically towards her fellow Gen-Zers.

"Self expression is everything, clean ingredients are essential and beauty is ___ (that's for you to decide)," Brown is quoted saying in an image on he brand's Instagram page.

The page also shows teaser images of the product line, which includes a dew moisturizer, eye balm, face mist, lip oil, concealer, face wash, face scrub and skin tint.

Elle reported that the line will retail between 10 and 34 dollars, and a percentage of proceeds will benefit the Olivia Hope Foundation, which was founded in honor of Brown’s late friend.