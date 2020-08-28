Mind the gap: International fashion weeks are marred by sparse schedules

A sparse New York Fashion Week calendar was revealed on Thursday, with the number of designers showing cut in half. Only 50 masked guests will be allowed to attend outdoor presentations, and then only after passing a temperature check. Indoor events will take place without audiences and instead livestreamed on the CFDA’s Runway360, its new digital portal. Big ticket names like Marc Jacobs, Proenza Schouler and Michael Kors are notably absent this season.

In Paris, the French Fashion Federation (FCHM) intends to resume fashion week as it existed before the pandemic, supported by a digital platform to relay the shows to those unable attend. In July, its digital schedule was met with mixed reactions, where many felt the gap between digital slots was unnecessary and ineffective.

Ami to stage outdoor catwalk presentation

French fashion house Ami on Friday announced it would hold a physical show in Paris, although it did not confirm the location. Designer Alexandre Mattiussi follows in the footsteps of Milan’s designers, which will see twenty-eight brands, including Prada, Fendi, Max Mara, Etro, Marni and Versace host live catwalk presentations.

The September show calendar remain in flux

Many uncertainties continue to hover around fashion week’s participating brands and houses. Impacted by the crisis, some will take a season out, others are re-assessing how to make the calendar less frenzied and more sustainable, questioning the idea of fashion’s frantic pace.

Kering giants Saint Laurent and Gucci confirmed neither would stage a runway show in September in Paris and Milan. Conversely, Dior confirmed it would go ahead with its ready-to-wear presentation with an undoubtedly reduced audience, recalling that fashion weeks “are vital for the fashion industry but also for cities”.

