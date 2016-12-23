MODEFABRIEK #42 Lots to Learn

Modefabriek is much more than just two days of absorbing the latest collections, discovering brands and meeting new people. Modefabriek is ‘More Than Mode’: it is also a place to learn about important trends and tendencies, finding inspiration in unique individuals in the field, and acquiring essential knowledge for bringing out the best in your business. The #LEARN programme for 22 and 23 January is nearly definitive, so mark your must-see MF Talks, Winter School Master Classes and Expert Sessions in your agenda!

MF Talks + Winter School + Expert

The Modefabriek lecture programme has expanded considerably over the past few years to become a complete #LEARN programme. Structural changes, such as digitalisation, Internet and the post-crisis retail situation, have unleashed an ambitious dynamic within our creative profession.

District D at Modefabriek is entirely dedicated to the theme LEARN / SHOP / EAT, and is the home of all of the #LEARN activities: MF Talks, Winter School and Expert.

MF Talks are the familiar free-admission trend lectures, workshops and inspiring case studies, with people and brands straight from the Modefabriek floor.

Winter School is the continuation of our Summer School organised in cooperation with Fashion Council NL, offering a series of four indepth Master Classes for designers, makers and entrepreneurs; for all (young &) eager professionals.

Expert will present eight expert desks where you can go for a oneon-one consultation from true experts in the fields of online marketing and social media. Simply come by at the moment it is most convenient for you – at no extra charge and without any obligations.

‘Only’ two days of Modefabriek and so much to learn, so we have highlighted a few of the must-see events:

MF TALKS

VICE // CONTENT MATTERS by Perre van den Brink

Sunday, 22 January: 11:45 - 12:15 / Monday, 23 January: 12:30 - 13:00

Perre van den Brink, Head of Content at VICE Media Benelux – and founder of the menswear label Tratlehner – will host an interactive talk on the importance of content in building your brand or business.

MILLENIALS // THE SHOCK OF THE NEW by trendwatcher David Shah

Sunday, 22 January: 12:30 - 13:45 / Monday, 23 January: 14:00 - 15:15

Set aside a long hour in your Modefabriek schedule for the unparalleled Trend Talk on millenials by the international trendwatcher and leading speaker David Shah. Learn what motivates this new generation, and what changes they will bring. ‘Get ready for a whole new way of doing things!’

HOSTED BY DAILY PAPER with Hussein Suleiman & friends

Monday, 23 January: 10:30 - 11:30

How have ‘new kids on the block’ like Daily Paper become so successful? To start with, they have created the ultimate mix of online and offline experiences. They don’t do it alone either; they work as much as possible with other partners. During this session, Hussein Suleiman (Daily Paper) and friends will discuss their insights and experiences, for your enjoyment and edification.

SUNDAY BEST // IDENTITY MATTERS by Liam Maher & Ouigi Theodore

Monday, 23 January: 11:45 - 12:15

Fashion and the way we dress is more than just the sum total of today’s trends. Even today, it can still say something about where you come from and where you belong. Liam Maher from Denham and Ouigi Theodore from The Brooklyn Circus – both invited by the District C style platform Sunday Best – show how they keep authenticity and craftsmanship alive in their historically anchored men’s fashion.

WINTER SCHOOL

TECHNOLOGY IN FASHION // INNOVATION IS THE AMBITION

by Pauline van Dongen & Anne Marie Commandeur

Monday, 23 January: 10:30 - 12:30

Designer Pauline van Dongen has been pioneering the integration of ‘tech’ in her fashion since she graduated. Together with trend analyst Anne Marie Commandeur from Stijlinstituut Amsterdam, she will show that technology is no longer a gimmick, and that the development is in fact on the verge of becoming a booming business. ‘Wearable technology is here to stay’.

HOW TO… BECOME A BREAK AWAY SUCCESS IN FASHION

by Marian Wigger & Hussein Suleiman

Monday, 23 January: 13:30 - 15:30

In 2003, Marian Wigger (Turnover, Zenggi, TRVL DRSS) received the Grand Seigneur, the Dutch fashion industries most prestigious lifetime achievement award. The Somalia-born Hussein Suleiman saw his lifestyle blog Daily Paper grow to become the perfect example of a successful fashion business. What is their story? Which choices did they make, and what important lessons have they learned? This is the ideal Master Class for anyone who is about to begin their own adventure in fashion!

‘Knowledge is the new black’ in our competitive arena, and scientists all agree: there is no better way to learn than to experience it yourself, in real time and face-to-face.