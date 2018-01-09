MODEFABRIEK #44 | The great get-together

Block off January 21 - 22 2018 on your calendar for the winter edition of Modefabriek: the not to be missed fashion trade get- together in Amsterdam. Inspirational and stimulating, informative and mediating, accessible and intimate; Modefabriek is where all fashion flavours and tribes meet and form a large, creativity-driven community together.

LET’S GET TOGETHER

The Millennials, Generation Y, now the largest and most influential group of consumers, and their successors, Generation Z, also known as the Digital Natives, show us that online and online go together perfectly. For a moment we thought that everyone, every person for themselves, would disappear behind a screen, but the exact opposite appears to be the case. Precisely because our lives have become so online – working, shopping, learning, creating, sharing, communicating, discovering, enjoying - our online lives have become even more important.

We want to have real experiences, meet interesting people and have genuine conversations. We want to work together, belong to something and join forces in enthusiastic and spirited co-operations around the ‘crackling campfire’ of all that is new. So, getting together it is!

A PLACE TO MEET: P2P

Modefabriek will be completely redesigned this season with special attention to everything that is ‘More Than Mode’, more than solely the ‘trade’ of showing and purchasing collections. ‘Trade’ may be the core, but it is meaningless without the ‘More Than Mode’ context, where we inspire and challenge each other to get to know the latest developments in our eld. So apart from B2B, P2P will also be at the centre of attention: it’s a People to People business!

This is what you’ll find in the midst of all the hubbub: in the centre of every hall, each with its own specific community, there will be ‘The Strip’ with inspiring shops, installations, stages, bars and lunch-break hangouts. On top of that, platforms for remarkable products, meeting people and sharing knowledge between the various ‘tribes’ of brands exhibiting their products. Modefabriek has become a ‘theatre of experience’; a term used by McKinsey to describe the future role of brick & mortar stores at the recent New York Times International Luxury Conference.

Modefabriek is where everyone comes together to experience and discuss all that is new, interesting, inevitable but also exciting. Make sure to be there!

Check out the floor plan of Modefabriek’s brand new layout in the attachment. We’ll tell you more about who and what you’ll encounter there soon!