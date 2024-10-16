Models who walked the most SS25 R-T-W runways

The SS25 runway season saw several notable celebrity cameos, including Alexa Chung at Tory Burch and Miu Miu, Ella Emhoff at Coach, Kylie Jenner at Coperni and Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and Hilary Swank at Mui Mui.
Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban in Miu Miu SS25
Credits: Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban in Miu Miu SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Ella Emhoff in Coach SS25
Credits: Ella Emhoff in Coach SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
While there is no doubt that having famous faces dressed in a brand’s clothing walking the runway enhances any show and makes an impact on social media, it is really the professional models who can sell a collection. Every year, casting directors consider the same small pool of individuals to walk the runways of the major fashion cities.
Here are ten models who walked the most SS25 runways.
Kylie Jenner in Coperni SS25
Credits: Kylie Jenner in Coperni SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Awar Odhiang
Awar Odhiang in Etro SS25
Credits: Awar Odhiang in Etro SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Nationality:Canadian
Agency:Mode Models (Calgary)
IG Handle:awarodhiang
IG Followers:16.2K
SS25 Shows Walked:36
Closed:Cos, Totême, Etro
Sara Caballero
Sara Caballero in Chanel SS25
Credits: Sara Caballero in Chanel SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Nationality:Chilean/Spanish
Agency:Society management
IG Handle:saaracaballero
IG Followers:7K
SS25 Shows Walked:35
Closed:Proenza Schouler
Penelope Ternes
Penelope Ternes in Hermes SS25
Credits: Penelope Ternes in Hermes SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Nationality:German
Agency:Modelwerk (Hamburg)
IG Handle:penelope.ternes
IG Followers:7.5K
SS25 Shows Walked: 34
Closed: Coach, Jason Wu
Yilan Hua
Yilan Hua in Gabriela Hearst SS25
Credits: Yilan Hua in Gabriela Hearst SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Nationality:Chinese
Agency:Dov Model Management (Shanghai)
IG Handle:yilan_hua
IG Followers:120K
SS25 Shows Walked:33
Closed:Harris Reed
Lulu Tenney
Lulu Tenney in Victoria Beckham SS25
Credits: Lulu Tenney in Victoria Beckham SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Nationality: American
Agency: Lumien Creative
IG Handle:lulutenney
IG Followers: 60K
SS25 Shows Walked: 32
Opened:Carolina Herrera
Closed: Ulla Johnson, Nensi Dojaka, Chanel, Sacai, Alberta Ferretti
Agel Akol
Agel Akol in Miu Miu SS25
Credits: Agel Akol in Miu Miu SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Nationality:Canadian
Agency:The Nobles Management
IG Handle:agellyva
IG Followers:2.5K
SS25 Shows Walked:31
Apolline Rocco Fohrer
Apolline Rocco Fohrer in Vuitton SS25
Credits: Apolline Rocco Fohrer in Vuitton SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Nationality:French
Agency:Premium Models
IG Handle:ap.olline
IG Followers:5.5K
SS25 Shows Walked:31
Closed: Chloé, Stella McCartney
Canlan Wang
Canlan Wang in Lacoste SS25
Credits: Canlan Wang in Lacoste SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Nationality:Chinese
Agency:Women Agency
IG Handle:canlanwangg
IG Followers: 2K
SS25 Shows Walked:31
Closed:Monse, Simkhai
Luiza Perote
Luiza Perote in Isabel Marant SS25
Credits: Luiza Perote in Isabel Marant SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Nationality:Brazilian
Agency:Evol Management (São Paulo)
IG Handle:luizaperotee
IG Followers:46K
SS25 Shows Walked:30
Betsy Gaghan
Betsy Gaghan in McQueen SS25
Credits: Betsy Gaghan in McQueen SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Nationality:American
Agency:Next (New York)
IG Handle:betsygaghan
IG Followers:10K
SS25 Shows Walked:29
Opened:TWP, Alexander McQueen