Models who walked the most SS25 R-T-W runways

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban in Miu Miu SS25 Credits: Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban in Miu Miu SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Ella Emhoff in Coach SS25 Credits: Ella Emhoff in Coach SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Kylie Jenner in Coperni SS25 Credits: Kylie Jenner in Coperni SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Awar Odhiang

Awar Odhiang in Etro SS25 Credits: Awar Odhiang in Etro SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The SS25 runway season saw several notable celebrity cameos, including Alexa Chung at Tory Burch and Miu Miu, Ella Emhoff at Coach, Kylie Jenner at Coperni and Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and Hilary Swank at Mui Mui.While there is no doubt that having famous faces dressed in a brand’s clothing walking the runway enhances any show and makes an impact on social media, it is really the professional models who can sell a collection. Every year, casting directors consider the same small pool of individuals to walk the runways of the major fashion cities. Here are ten models who walked the most SS25 runways.

Nationality:Canadian

Agency:Mode Models (Calgary)

IG Handle:awarodhiang

IG Followers:16.2K

SS25 Shows Walked:36

Closed:Cos, Totême, Etro

Sara Caballero

Sara Caballero in Chanel SS25 Credits: Sara Caballero in Chanel SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality:Chilean/Spanish

Agency:Society management

IG Handle:saaracaballero

IG Followers:7K

SS25 Shows Walked:35

Closed:Proenza Schouler

Penelope Ternes

Penelope Ternes in Hermes SS25 Credits: Penelope Ternes in Hermes SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality:German

Agency:Modelwerk (Hamburg)

IG Handle:penelope.ternes

IG Followers:7.5K

SS25 Shows Walked: 34

Closed: Coach, Jason Wu

Yilan Hua

Yilan Hua in Gabriela Hearst SS25 Credits: Yilan Hua in Gabriela Hearst SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality:Chinese

Agency:Dov Model Management (Shanghai)

IG Handle:yilan_hua

IG Followers:120K

SS25 Shows Walked:33

Closed:Harris Reed

Lulu Tenney

Lulu Tenney in Victoria Beckham SS25 Credits: Lulu Tenney in Victoria Beckham SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: American

Agency: Lumien Creative

IG Handle:lulutenney

IG Followers: 60K

SS25 Shows Walked: 32

Opened:Carolina Herrera

Closed: Ulla Johnson, Nensi Dojaka, Chanel, Sacai, Alberta Ferretti

Agel Akol

Agel Akol in Miu Miu SS25 Credits: Agel Akol in Miu Miu SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality:Canadian

Agency:The Nobles Management

IG Handle:agellyva

IG Followers:2.5K

SS25 Shows Walked:31

Apolline Rocco Fohrer

Apolline Rocco Fohrer in Vuitton SS25 Credits: Apolline Rocco Fohrer in Vuitton SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality:French

Agency:Premium Models

IG Handle:ap.olline

IG Followers:5.5K

SS25 Shows Walked:31

Closed: Chloé, Stella McCartney

Canlan Wang

Canlan Wang in Lacoste SS25 Credits: Canlan Wang in Lacoste SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality:Chinese

Agency:Women Agency

IG Handle:canlanwangg

IG Followers: 2K

SS25 Shows Walked:31

Closed:Monse, Simkhai

Luiza Perote

Luiza Perote in Isabel Marant SS25 Credits: Luiza Perote in Isabel Marant SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality:Brazilian

Agency:Evol Management (São Paulo)

IG Handle:luizaperotee

IG Followers:46K

SS25 Shows Walked:30

Betsy Gaghan

Betsy Gaghan in McQueen SS25 Credits: Betsy Gaghan in McQueen SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality:American

Agency:Next (New York)

IG Handle:betsygaghan

IG Followers:10K

SS25 Shows Walked:29

Opened:TWP, Alexander McQueen

