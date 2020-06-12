Moncer to launch fragrances

They might be best known for their puffer coats, but Moncler is about to enter the competitive fragrance market. Moncler and Interparfums have signed an exclusive and worldwide license agreement for fragrances which will last till December 31, 2026, with a potential 5-year extension.

Under such agreement, Interparfums SA will create and produce perfumes and fragrance-related products and will distribute them in Moncler monobrand stores as well as selected department stores, specialty stores and duty-free shops. The launch of the first fragrance line is expected within Q1 2022.

In a statement, Remo Ruffini, CEO of Moncler, said, "Interparfums' renowned expertise and creativity make it the ideal partner to develop a fragrance that is perfectly aligned with Moncler's DNA and unique identity. The launch of Moncler's first fragrance line is consistent with our selective brand extension strategy further enriching the clients' experience with the brand."

In a statement, Philippe Benacin, chairman and CEO of Interparfums SA, said, "This is a great achievement for us. Moncler is the only luxury brand associated with mountains, nature and constant search for innovation and evolution. Moncler has always stood for uniqueness, authenticity, quality and excellence. Its achievements are absolutely distinctive, and we are certain that its uniqueness will be successfully translated into a fragrance."

As Moncler tries to engineer a turnaround plan post-coronavirus, expanding into a new category could be helpful. The company has already reported that sales fell 18 percent in the first three months of the year. As people are travelling less and with summer here and ski season out of the way, Moncler's sales could be sluggish for a while.

photo: courtesy of Interparfums