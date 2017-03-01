Moncler earning surpass 1 billion dollars

Demand for puffa jackets hasn't waned, as bumper sales figures from Moncler reveal. Moncler, originally the French purveyor of the down jacket, saw its net profits rise 17 percent reaching over 1 billion dollars in sales.

The now Italian-owned business saw earnings in the 12 months ending 31st December reach 196 million euros, compared with 167.9 million euros in the previous year.

Revenues were up 18 percent to 1.04 billion euros, compared with 880.4 million euros in 2015.

Remo Ruffini, chairman and chief executive officer of Moncler, said during a conference call he was "proud" of achieving "another important milestone" in 2016, reached while "staying true to the brand's heritage and DNA."

Moncler began its life in the early 1950s producing quilted sleeping bags, a single model of a lined cagoule and tents with a telescopie structure and outside cover. The first quilted jackets were conceived for protecting workers from the cold who used the jackets to layer over their overalls in the French mountains.

Photo credit: Moncler logo, source:Moncler.com