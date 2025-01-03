MOS MOSH Gallery. presents their Autumn/Winter 2025 Collection

Danish fashion brand MOS MOSH Gallery. is known for its unique blend of casual menswear, merging high-end fabrics with a distinctive twist. With the Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, the brand has pushed creative boundaries even further, offering a dynamic range of styles and silhouettes that promise to redefine the season’s wardrobe essentials.

A creative process led by intuition

The creative process is deeply rooted in the brand’s identity. The design philosophy flows naturally from the fingertips of the designers, with no fixed plan from the beginning - but a feeling that grows organically. This dynamic and fluid process is run by intuition and that special gut feeling the designers trust so deeply in. “We draw inspiration from Japanese workwear, influencing the collection’s silhouettes, details, and fabrics,” says Brand Manager Mads Gyldendal Fogh. The result is a collection that celebrates both freedom and structure, making it one of the most versatile and diverse offerings from the brand to date.

Credits: MOS MOSH Gallery.

The essence of the Autumn/Winter 2025

While workwear has always played a key role in the brand’s designs, MOS MOSH Gallery. embraces a broader range of styles than ever before in this collection. "The collection hits a wide range of styles, perhaps broader than ever before," says Mads Gyldendal Fogh. New silhouettes are introduced, particularly in pants with more volume and broader cuts, paired with designs that prioritise both structure and freedom of movement. The preppy look also makes a strong statement with long-sleeve polos, knits, and sweats, all in fresh colours that capture the essence of this classic style.

FW25 Collection Credits: MOS MOSH Gallery.

Credits: MOS MOSH Gallery.

DYNAMIC LUXE: The future of tailoring

A standout feature of the collection is the introduction of "DYNAMIC LUXE," a new confection line that reimagines classic tailoring with a sophisticated yet flexible approach. Expect proper suits, including double and single-breasted blazers – simply put, everyday wear that combines luxury with comfort. "DYNAMIC LUXE is designed to move with you. These pieces strike a balance between structure and ease, offering both elegance and functionality," explains the Brand Manager.

Focusing on 4-way stretch fabrics, the "DYNAMIC LUXE" line provides a sharp, modern look without sacrificing comfort, making it a must-have for any man's wardrobe.

Credits: MOS MOSH Gallery.

MOS MOSH Gallery. at PREVIEW 2025

The brand has already been well received in the Benelux market, and they are now represented by 60 selected retailers across Benelux. Gallery. is showcasing their collection at the PREVIEW fair.

MOS MOSH Gallery. is represented by D-Lux Agency (Antwerp) in Benelux.

Dutch market contacts:

Stéphane Timmerman - stephane@dluxconcept.com

- stephane@dluxconcept.com Jethro Van Dyck - Jethro@dluxconcept.com jethro@dluxconcept.com

Belgium market contact:

Laurent Langmans - laurent@amv-agency.com