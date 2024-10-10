Mos Mosh: Introducing Pre Autumn 2025

The MOS MOSH Pre Autumn 2025 collection embraces the season with transitional pieces you simply can't live without. As the world around us transforms with the changing seasons, it’s time to invest in those essential in-between-season pieces that keep you comfortable while allowing you to express your unique style amid the seasonal shift. Step confidently into the new season, wrapped in the possibilities that each day brings.

The outerwear reaches new heights with puffer jackets and coats filled with the innovative ETHERMALOFT filling: a heat fibre technology with recycled polyester, made from recycled plastic bottles, still ensuring natural heat and keeping you warm all winter long.

The Pre AW25 collection from MOS MOSH will be available with their retailers and online from May 2025, and outerwear will be available with retailers and online from August.

About MOS MOSH

Kim Hyldahl founded MOS MOSH in 2010. MOS MOSH is known for well-fitted garments, high quality, and designs with a twist. Women worldwide have embraced the look, and the perfect fit of MOS MOSH jeans, and the brand has established itself as a keeper on the scene of today’s fashion as luxury jeans and tailoring wear.