MOS MOSH: Spring Summer 2025

Setting the scene for Spring

As the first whispers of spring brush against the chill of winter, MOS MOSH’s Spring Summer 2025 collection emerges like dawn breaking on the horizon. With a serene base of earthy sand tones, the collection moves on to white on white, clear blue denim accents, and the shade du jour for the season: A pop of red, as the ultimate shade to command attention and inject life into the everyday wardrobe.

Contrasts meet in feminine and boyish vibes

A striking interplay unfolds between feminine romanced and edgy boyish charm, where delicate boho embroideries, romantic florals, and preppy sporty details harmoniously contrast each other. The contrasts are featured in modern colour blocking, juxtaposing a fabric fusion of colours, cut & sew denim, and strong yarn blocking. The tailoring takes on new shapes, transforming the silhouettes and making them more carefree and casual.

SS25 Credits: MOS MOSH

MOS MOSH’s Spring Summer 2025 collection is a reminder of new beginnings: a new start to a year, resetting what once was, and a fresh season in bloom.

Capsule collection

This season you’ll find a special capsule collection as part of the main Spring Summer collection. Discover a collection of carefully curated styles bringing ease and softness to your casual wardrobe, blending of comfort and cool. It’s designed for everyday life, with pieces that are easily adaptable. The essence of the collection is about making things easier, softer, more everyday and less like a statement. Embrace styles that simplify your day while elevating your look.

SS25 Credits: MOS MOSH

MOS MOSH’s first drop will be available at their retailers and their website by January 2024.

About MOS MOSH

Kim Hyldahl founded MOS MOSH in 2010. MOS MOSH is known for well-fitted garments, high quality, and designs with a twist. Women worldwide have embraced the look, and the perfect fit of MOS MOSH jeans, and the brand has established itself as a keeper on the scene of today’s fashion as luxury jeans and tailoring wear.