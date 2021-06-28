Most memorable shows at 99 editions of Pitti Uomo

This week marks the 100th edition of fashion tradefair Pitti Uomo. The Italian menswear fair debuted in 1972 and has grown to become one of the most iconic menswear tradefairs in Europe. Not only is Pitti Uomo in Florence the place to be for newcomer menswear brands to debut their collections. Many big names in fashion have at one time showcased their creativity here as well. Pitti Immagine was kind enough to dive into their picture archives for FashionUnited and share a few memorable fashion moments to mark the upcoming 100th Pitti Uomo anniversary.

Promotional image from the very first Pitti Uomo edition in 1972

French designer Jean Paul Gaultier collection presentation in 1991

German brand Hugo Boss collection presentation in 1998

Underground showcase in 2004

Performance by artist Venessa Beekroft also in 2004

Thom Browne’s performance The Officepeople is wowed visitors in 2009

Thom Browne’s performance The Officepeople

Valentino guest designer in 2012

Givenchy in 2019

For more on Pitti Uomo’s 100th anniversary edition click here.