Most memorable shows at 99 editions of Pitti Uomo
By FashionUnited
3 hours ago
This week marks the 100th edition of fashion tradefair Pitti Uomo. The Italian menswear fair debuted in 1972 and has grown to become one of the most iconic menswear tradefairs in Europe. Not only is Pitti Uomo in Florence the place to be for newcomer menswear brands to debut their collections. Many big names in fashion have at one time showcased their creativity here as well. Pitti Immagine was kind enough to dive into their picture archives for FashionUnited and share a few memorable fashion moments to mark the upcoming 100th Pitti Uomo anniversary.
For more on Pitti Uomo’s 100th anniversary edition click here.