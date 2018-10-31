Motif looks to fill the skill gap in fashion with online courses

The U.S. company Motif provides online help for fashion professionals who want to boost their skills amidst a rapidly changing fashion landscape. The courses offered with partner organizations are currently provided in English with more languages to follow next year.

The courses on motif.org are open for anyone to take at their own pace and are accompanied by videos, interactive exercises and assessments. The initial four courses cover fashion fundamentals like fit, apparel costing, and sustainability.

Motif’s parent company, Alvanon - an apparel consultant company - observed a lack of skills in the workforce of clothing companies after production was outsourced to distant countries. The current skill gap in the fashion industry risks being widened by today’s rapidly changing technologies, from 3D design software to new materials, according to an Alvanon study published at the beginning of October.

“Things change so quickly. How do we update that knowledge?” asked Janice Wang, chief executive officer of Alvanon, who spoke to FashionUnited in Hong Kong. “Our desire for Motif is that you can go to one place and find all the different categories of learning for the particular weakness that you might have as a company or an individual.”

More courses and languages to follow

Organisations, including companies and universities, may partner with Motif to provide courses. Current companies involved include Motif’s parent company Alvanon, the Brooklyn Fashion + Design Accelerator (BF+DA), a hub for ethical fashion initiated by New York’s Pratt Institute, and TAF.tc, a fashion and design school from Singapore.

The courses will also be expanded over time: The next four classes will go online in the first half of 2019. Future courses will cover topics such as textile fundamentals, sizing, common pattern issues, and 3D, according to Motif. The lessons will also be available in other languages, such as Spanish and Chinese in 2019.

The fees depend on the depth and amount of content offered in the courses. Prices range from 50 US dollars to 650 US dollars for a one-year access. Upon completion, each learner receives a joint certificate from Motif as well as the course provider.