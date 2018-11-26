MPs scold Missguided CEO for missing sustainability enquiry

MPs have voiced their disappointment at Missguided CEO, Nitin Passi, after he failed to attend a government-led enquiry into the sustainability of the UK fashion industry.

Earlier this month, the chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, Mary Creagh MP, wrote to the five leading online-only retailers - Asos, Amazon, Boohoo, Missguided, and PrettyLittleThing - to request information on staff wages, the life-cycle of the garments sold, and steps being taken to reduce the environmental and social impact of their businesses.

In a letter written by MP Mary Creagh, addressed to Passi, Creagh expressed her disappointment at the CEO for missing the hearing, and voiced her concerns towards the issues of employee wages, pollution, and the use of plastics in the fashion industry. The letter - now published publicly “in the interest of transparency” - read:

“We recently invited you to attend an important evidence hearing inquiring into the Sustainability of the Fashion Industry. During our inquiry we have heard disturbing evidence about non-payment of the minimum wage in UK garment factories linked to online fast fashion retailers.

“Serious concerns have also been raised with us about the excessive waste, plastic pollution and carbon footprint being generated by the fast fashion business model.

“Given the seriousness of these issues we would expect them to warrant your personal attention as the ultimate decision-maker in your organisation.

“Chief Executives from both Boohoo and ASOS have accepted our invitation to appear in Parliament on Tuesday 27 November. We are disappointed that you have declined. The Committee notes that you found time to give an interview to a Sunday newspaper last week.

“Can I therefore reiterate our Committee’s invitation to you to attend our hearing on Tuesday in order for you personally to respond to our questions. I am sure your attendance will be of great interest to the House of Commons, your customers, and the wider public.”

ASOS’ chief executive officer, Nick Beighton, and Boohoo’s joint chief executive officer, Carol Kaneare, also expected to attend the enquiry this week