Mr Porter appoints U.S. editor

Menswear online retailer Mr Porter has appointed a U.S. editor to spearhead the platform’s editorial pages, which are centered around lifestyle content related to men’s fashion and interests.

The Yoox Net-a-Porter owned company has appointed Chris Wallace, previously editor at Interview magazine, to oversee Mr Porter’s digital and print publications.

Mr Porter’s most widely read editorial content is its column called The Daily, which publishes bite-sized news several times a day, timed with commuter’s schedules to better fit in with its customer’s living routines.

All Mr Porter content, including video, feature images of products, which link to the e-commerce pages at the foot of the articles. Let’s see if the North American version will have the same dash of wit and humor as the U.K. pages.

Photo: Mr Porter editorial homepage