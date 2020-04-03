Mulberry takes ‘My Local Series’ social for 2020

British heritage brand Mulberry is launching a series of virtual gigs and live in-conversations on its social channels, as it takes its ‘My Local Series’ social for 2020, as part of its ‘Take Root, Branch Out’ campaign.

The initiative will kick off on Sunday, April 5, with Alan Power, a ‘My Local’ alumnus, who will share a celebration of solidarity at 8pm on the brand’s Instagram Live channel.

Where last year’s ‘My Local Summer’ series saw Mulberry host events across London, Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and NYC, this year sees the musicians, poets and artists will be live streaming everywhere from bedrooms to bathrooms.

Each week has a unique line-up that includes interactive daytime workshops and evening sessions showcasing live performances, with Joy Crookes returning to ‘My Local’ for the second year in a row on April 9 with a performance of her new single, while King Charles and Swim Deep’s lead singer Austin Williams make their ‘My Local’ debut along with poets James Massiah and Sonny Hall, who will read from his new book, The Blues Comes With Good News.

On Sunday, April 12 Arlo Parks will perform hits ‘Cola’ and ‘Eugene’, fresh from winning a place on Sound of 2020, the annual BBC music critics poll.

More performers will be announced weekly, on Mulberry’s Instagram @mulberryengland.

Take Root, Branch Out features a programme of commissions, collaborations and activities designed to bring together our global community and lift the spirits of all those in isolation. Along with events across Instagram and Facebook, a newly launched Mulberry Sounds Spotify channel keeps the music playing between live sessions, with playlists released each week from artists including Maisie Peters and Ahyoung Kim.

The ‘My Local’ activities will be free to all, but Mulberry is asking its community to consider making a donation to Mulberry's Coronavirus Appeal in partnership with the National Emergency Trust. All funds raised will be distributed by the National Emergency Trust to local UK charities and support groups, who can most effectively and efficiently support communities and individuals in need.

Image: courtesy of Mulberry