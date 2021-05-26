Mytheresa and Louboutin team up on exclusive shoe and bag collection

German online luxury retailer Mytheresa and French fashion house Christian Louboutin have launched an exclusive shoe and bag capsule collection for Summer 2021.

The capsule collection features flip-flops, sneakers, and pool flats in rainbow colors, as well as a series of bags handwoven from the Dwarf Palm material, made from the leaves of a variety of palm trees.

In terms of shoe styles, the iconic Vieira Spikes sneakers will be available in three new shades and the ‘Loubiflip’ features Christian Louboutin’s signature on the soles and spikes on the upper part of the flip-flop shoe.

Consumers can pair the shoes with the bags from the collection, such as 'Loubishore basket', which is available in four colors and two sizes.

Image: Christian Louboutin x Mytheresa.

In celebration of the Christian Louboutin x Mytheresa Rainbow capsule collection, Mytheresa has joined forces with AR platform Phantom to offer consumers a unique augmented reality experience. Mytheresa customers can access the collection via an exclusive invite to be found in their Mytheresa Box. The invite includes a QR code. The consumer simply has to scan this code and point the camera of their mobile device at the Mytheresa logo.

The Christian Louboutin x Mytheresa collection is available globally on the Mytheresa platform as of today. Prices range from 140 pounds to 635 pounds.