Mytheresa raises 350,000 euros for the Red Cross

Luxury online fashion retailer Mytheresa has raised 350,000 euros for the Red Cross to help with the organisation’s Covid-19 relief efforts.

The retailer announced in March it would be donating 10 percent of its revenue from its full price turnover in Europe until the end of the month.

“As societies and individuals we are facing today an unbelievable crisis. As a company, we want to support all communities in the fight against Covid-19. We are thus very proud and happy to have raised 350,000 euros with our campaign in March for the Red Cross in Europe,” Mytheresa president Michael Kliger said in a statement.

“Even though the donation is only a small amount given the enormous needs we are facing, I am very proud to see how our teams across Europe are standing together on this issue. This is the only way to overcome this crisis – we are all in this together!”

The company added that as of now it remains fully operational and - with only a few exceptions - is delivering products globally.