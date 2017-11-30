Naomi Campbell and Marc Jacobs design t-shirt for World AIDS Day

- Kristopher Fraser |
After attending a World AIDS Day Event, model, actress and philanthropist Naomi Campbell was inspired to design a t-shirt for World AIDS Day this year. So, she called up her friend of 31 years, Marc Jacobs himself, who was more than happy to collaborate with her for the cause.
Their limited-edition t-shirt, which will become available tomorrow, will raise funds for UNAIDS activities, to support people around the world or are either living or affected by HIV. The t-shirt goes on sale Friday at a price point of 55 dollars. It will be available on Marcjacobs.com and at Marc Jacobs retail locations.
“Naomi’s long history of commitment to humanitarianism is both remarkably commendable and genuine,” Jacobs said to *WWD*. “I was honored to be asked by her to collaborate on this T-shirt in support of UNAIDS as a continued effort to raise awareness for this globally important cause.”
