Naomi Campbell launches London pop-up store to raise funds for charity

Naomi Campbell is launching a pop-up store in Westfield London for the holiday season. The retail space will be part of the style icon's Fashion For Relief charity to raise funds for education and employability programs for young people.

Campbell will stock bespoke and limited-edition pieces donated from global fashion brands for the designer pop-up, as well as pieces donated by Campbell herself and her friends. The available items will include Alexander McQueen T-shirts, Chrome Hearts Fashion For Relief silk scarves, and pieces from Gucci, Alaïa and Vivienne Westwood.

"This is a unique opportunity for everyone to get their hands on some really special fashion pieces at accessible prices," Campbell said in a statement. "Whether you are shopping for Christmas presents or just treating yourself, you can do so here knowing that the money is going to help improve the futures of young Londoners.”

This is the fourth time Capbell has opened a Fashion For Relief pop-up store in Westfield London. She founded the charity in 2005 and has since raised millions for disaster relief and global humanitarian causes. This year's fundraiser is focused on education and employability programs, including the Mayor's Fund for London.

“Not only does this promise to be a great event, but it will raise vital funds to support young Londoners from low income backgrounds gain the practical help, skills and confidence to build great careers," said Kirsty McHugh, CEO of Mayor’s Fund for London.

The Fashion For Relief pop-up will be located in the Atrium of Westfield London from November 27 to December 8.

Images: Fashion for Relief 2015