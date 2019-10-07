Natori launches fine jewelry line with high-tech for fast orders

Though Natori has built its brand with quality lingerie products, the label is expanding into fine jewelry—however, instead of taking the traditional approach to fine jewelry, it’s looking to high-tech 3-D printing to create pieces that can be manufactured within one week.

Launching a 300-piece collection that ranges from 300 USD to 45,000 USD with pieces made from sterling silver, 14k gold, and diamonds, Natori joins in on the growing category of fine jewelry within the fashion industry.

According to WWD, Natori has signed its first license with direct-to-consumer jewelry firm Angara. The firm uses technology to manufacture and ship its products within 48 hours. Once an order is placed, Angara’s technology team digital transmits a 3-D printer model to the firm’s manufacturing facility, where almost all of its pieces are made within 24 hours.

Natori’s debut fine jewelry collection is available on the label’s website as well as Angara’s e-commerce site for consumers to shop now. This collection will also be available at major retailers later this season.