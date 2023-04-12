Netflix and Lacoste unveil collection inspired by its TV shows

French fashion brand Lacoste has teamed up with Netflix to launch a limited-edition apparel collection inspired by some of the streaming service's hit shows, including ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘The Witcher’ and ‘Sex Education’.

The apparel and accessories collection of polos, sweatshirts, tracksuits, caps and footwear, draws inspiration from costumes from Netflix’s fan-favourite shows, such as ‘Lupin,’ ‘Shadow and Bone,’ ‘Money Heist,’ and ‘Elite,’ and reimagines Lacoste’s iconic crocodile logo.

Josh Simon, vice president of consumer products at Netflix, said in a statement: "We think products can be a powerful medium for storytelling and partnering with Lacoste presents a unique opportunity to blend the worlds of fashion and entertainment.

"This collection is a compelling and creative way for fans to express their love for our stories and characters."

Image: Lacoste; Lacoste x Netflix

The Lacoste crocodile has been reimagined as the terrifying Demogorgon monster from ‘Stranger Things,’ and can be seen sporting an oversized wig in a nod to Queen Charlotte from Shondaland’s ‘Bridgerton’. While other pieces are adorned with an all-over toile de Jouy-like print, with the disguised crocodiles navigating between the signature graphics of the streaming platform.

Catherine Spindler, deputy chief executive at Lacoste, added: “We are delighted with this collaboration which has resulted in a unique encounter between our two worlds and two global references of creativity and innovation, both with an unparalleled power to bring together communities from all walks of life.

“The collection born from our collaboration is the embodiment of this powerful encounter, of our respective codes, influences and know-how.”

The Lacoste x Netflix collection spans kidswear, women’s and men’s, with prices ranging from 25 to 240 pounds / 30 to 295 US dollars. The collection is available at select Lacoste stores, on Lacoste’s website and Netflix’s online store.

Image: Lacoste; Lacoste x Netflix

Image: Lacoste; Lacoste x Netflix

Image: Lacoste; Lacoste x Netflix

Image: Lacoste; Lacoste x Netflix

Image: Lacoste; Lacoste x Netflix